NC Supreme Court chief justice race could be determined Monday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A month after the election the unofficial winner in the race for North Carolina Supreme Court chief kustice should be determined either Monday night or soon there after.

Republican and Senior Associate Justice Paul Newby leads Democrat and current Chief Justice Cheri Beasley by just more than 400 votes out of nearly 5.4 million cast.

Since the vote spread was 10,000 votes or less, a recount is allowed under North Carolina election law.

Chief Justice Beasley called for the recount.

All 100 North Carolina counties have been recounting votes through electronic tabulators.

According the North Carolina Board of Elections, Forsyth, Guilford and Mecklenburg counties resumed counting Monday while the majority of other counties are finished.

The NCSBE website also says “state law provides that if the initial recount is not hand-to-eye, which this is not, and does not reverse the results, that Beasley may demand a hand-to-eye recount in a sample of precincts. If the recount reversed the results, Newby would have the same right to ask for a hand-to-eye recount in a sample of precincts. The sample would be all ballots in 3 percent of the precincts and early voting sites in that county, chosen at random.”

Each county is responsible for the cost of the recount.

The race is the only statewide race that has not been certified by the Elections Board.

North Carolina voter turnout reached an all-time high with a 75.4 percent turnout.