NC vote totals unlikely to change until next week, State Board of Elections says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the races for president and U.S. Senate still too close to call in North Carolina, state election officials said any changes to totals are unlikely until next week.

North Carolina State Board of Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell said election results will not change until Nov. 12 or 13 when all mail-in ballots are received and counted by each county.

There are 117,000 outstanding mail-in ballots, NCSBOE said.

Bell said the winners of the presidential and Senate races won’t be known until then.

The State Board of Elections is asking for patience as ballot counting is a long, manual process.

A total of 74.56 percent (5,487,252 out of 7,359,798) of registered voters cast a ballot in this election.

Sen. Thom Tillis has already declared victory over Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

Cunningham, who hasn’t spoken publicly since polls closed Tuesday, released a statement saying all votes needed to be counted.

