DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University students are making their voices heard one vote at a time.

On Thursday, students marched to the polls for the school’s “Soar to the Polls” event.

Students walked from the Student Union to the Turner Law building, which serves as an on campus early voting site.

“We’re all here with the same purpose, just to vote and we want change, and we need change especially for our younger generation,” said Timothy Davis, a student at NCCU.

He was just one of the students out expressing his right to vote.

“Voting for young people is not really something that we do. Something that’s just like ‘eh, somebody else will do it’ and I just feel like it needs to be a bigger cause for people our age,” said Davis.

Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows 60 percent of voters age 18-25 showed up to the polls in the 2020 election.

Some students told CBS 17 they’d like to see more young people and more minorities take part in the election process.

“As black men we need to go show that we can help democracy, not just locally but nationally,” said Shimei Cook, an NCCU Student.

Students say there are many items on the ballot that not only impact Durham voters but NCCU students.

“I think just really having conversations and showing young people how they can actually relate to the issues on the ballot is so important,” said Aigne Taylor, Campus Coordinator for the North Carolina Black Alliance.

Early voting runs until Saturday November 5 at 3pm. You can find a list of early voting sites here.