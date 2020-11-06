NCGOP calls for more absentee voter info from Board of Elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Republican leaders are “confident” in the current leads GOP candidates hold in the state as of Friday.

NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley said he is “confident” in Sen. Thom Tillis’s 97,000 vote lead over Cal Cunningham.

The chairman also said he believes President Donald Trump will carry North Carolina as there is “no mathematical” way for Joe Biden to win the state.

Trump leads Biden by 76,701 votes.

Vote totals in North Carolina have not changed since all precincts reported Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina State Board of Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell said any change in vote totals will not likely happen until Nov. 12 or 13.

The NCBOE said there are 116,200 absentee and 40,766 provisional ballots that need to be certified.

“That margin is going to hold when all of the provisionals and absentees are going to be counted,” Whatley said. “We understand that the Board of Elections has a process to do.”

Whatley is asking the State Board of Elections for a list of the North Carolinians who requested an absentee ballots but voted on Election Day.

“Because once we have that number, we feel very confident that it is going to be less than the margin for the president. Less than the margin for the Senate – which would allow you guys to go ahead and call this state,” Whatley said.

Whatley said they haven’t seen anything that would lead them to file a lawsuit at this time.