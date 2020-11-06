New NC vote tallies to be released starting Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday that new vote tallies will begin to be released Friday.

At least nine county board of elections, Mecklenburg, Edgecombe and Sampson counties, are meeting Friday to process 4,500 absentee ballots.

The State Board of Elections will release the results as they are processed.

The counting of absentee ballots will continue across various counties through next week.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina State Board of Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell said any change in vote totals would not likely happen until Nov. 12 or 13.

The NCBOE said there are 116,200 absentee and 40,766 provisional ballots that need to be certified.

The county board of elections meeting Friday are Anson, Cabarrus, Edgecombe, Hoke, Mecklenburg, Perquimans, Robeson, Rockingham and Sampson, according to Brinson Bell.

Sampson County met earlier Friday while Hoke and Edgecombe counties are slated to meet at 5 p.m.

Friday’s meetings were scheduled before the election.