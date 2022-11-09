RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Newly elected Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe is already working on changes he needs to make once he takes over that office.

Rowe has a lot of problems to tackle when he takes over the office and he’s calling on a lot of people with law enforcement expertise to help enact the changes to one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Wake County.

Although the office boasts of over 1,000 employees, it’s short staffed in a number of areas and Rowe says they need to be fixed.

“The numbers are really, really down from what I’ve seen,” said Rowe.

The sheriff-elect says once he’s in office, he’ll get a better handle on exact figures when he can review paperwork.

Employee morale is another area of concern, which he plans to address in several ways. Rowe plants to establish promotion plans, duty assignment plans and formal training.

Rowe says he needs to look at records and see who is deployed where.

“We have to do a complete audit,” he said.

He also says there’s a lot of untapped talent out there. Rowe would like to bring back experienced retirees to create an officer reserve program.

He’s already reached out to his opponent, former sheriff Donnie Harrison.

“I expressed to him I’d like to sit down with him to talk about some of the plans he and his team have put together to see how we can implement it going forward,” Rowe said. “He was very receptive in offering to assist.”

Rowe also says he needs to beef up the office’s ability to battle cybercrime saying online scams and crimes have become the burglaries of the 21st century and need to be combatted better.

He also hopes he’ll be able to sit down with outgoing sheriff Gerald Baker before Baker’s December 1 retirement to assess first-hand what the office needs.