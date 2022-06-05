RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New polling shows just why the election for the 13th Congressional district is considered the biggest toss-up in North Carolina.

North Carolina Senator Wiley Nickel leads Republican Bo Hines by just 2 percentage points, which is within the margin of error. The poll of likely voters was conducted after the May primary by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Of likely voters, 45 percent said they would vote for Nickel, 43 percent said they would vote for Hines and 12 percent were undecided.

By contrast, the same poll shows a generic Democratic candidate would trail a generic Republican by three points.

According to the polling, 24 percent of likely voters gave Nickel a favorable rating, compared to 9 percent unfavorable.

Bo Hines has a 27 percent favorability rating compared to a 37 percent unfavorable rating.

The race for the 13th district is expected to be among the most expensive in the nation. It includes Johnston County and parts of Wake, Harnett and Wayne counties.