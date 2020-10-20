North Carolina early, mail-in ballots split between parties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Absentee and early voting ballots cast in North Carolina are almost triple what they were this same time in the 2016 election.

“Looks like we’re going to have a very high turnout election. Probably the highest one on record. Just shows people are very excited about this election,” said Jason Roberts, a UNC professor of political science.

Roberts says historically, we see more democrats voting early or by mail. Republicans typically vote on Election Day. So far, 45 percent of ballots cast are coming from Democrats.

Of the more than 1.8 million votes case they’ve cast a total of 834,000 ballots. Republicans have cast 487,000.

Back in 2016, it was almost an even split with a total of 1.6 million Republicans and 1.5 million Democrats voting early or by mail.

“Democrats seem to be doing better with suburban voters especially college educated, women and Republicans have been doing better with non college educated, white men than they have in the past so that’s one of the changes were seeing this year,” said Roberts.

Dr. Roberts said counties with those demographics could see a shift come election day.

County-by-County

Chatham and Durham Counties, both blue in 2016, have the biggest turnout so far.

The top 10 voting counties however are almost split so far. Four were blue counties, six were red in 2016.

We’ll know in three weeks how the actual votes in those in those area sway this time.

“We’ll be where we are now, the state is simply too close to call now,” Roberts said.