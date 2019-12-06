North Carolina Rep. Holding won’t seek 2020 reelection

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina Republican Rep. George Holding won’t run for reelection, as a recent redistricting made his current district skew to the left.

Holding announced his decision on Friday.

Holding represents the 2nd Congressional District, which was dramatically altered by the state legislature a few weeks ago because state judges ruled it was likely the previous map was tainted with extreme partisan bias favoring the GOP.

Holding acknowledged the remap was part of the reason he won’t run. He’s a former U.S. attorney who was first elected to the House in 2012.

He released a statement Friday that read:

Seven years ago, after I served as United States Attorney, I was given a special opportunity to serve in Congress.

“What I have learned about our government, and elections, and public life could fill a book. I have witnessed moments and met men and women who were inspiring, and I’ve also seen moments that were not so inspiring. But, at the end of the day, my faith in our country has been strengthened. No people on earth cherish our freedoms like Americans.

“It has also been gratifying to work for the ideals and values that I, like many other Americans, believe in. And so it is with regret that I announce I will not be a candidate for Congress this election.

“I would like to express my gratitude, first, to my family – their support made this journey possible. I would also like to thank the many people who have given me helping hands over the past seven years. And I am grateful to the many people I have met and to the new friends I have made.

“I should add, candidly, that, yes, the newly redrawn Congressional Districts were part of the reason I have decided not to seek reelection. But, in addition, this is also a good time for me to step back and reflect on all that I have learned.

“I am also hopeful that, if it is part of the Good Lord’s plan, I will someday return to public office – that there will be other opportunities for me to fight for the ideals and conservative principles I believe in.”