GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With election day fast approaching, CBS 17’s sister station WNCT spoke with U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham about their campaigns.
The interviews touched on many topics, including schools and COVID-19, and how education is being affected by the pandemic.
9OYS Senate Race: U.S. Senator Thom Tillis
9OYS Senate Race: U.S. Senate Candidate Cal Cunningham (D)
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 5 central NC school systems dealing with hackers, unwelcomed guests in virtual classrooms
- North Carolina Senate Race: Tillis vs. Cunningham
- NC school district advises students to quarantine due to possible exposure at athletic event
- Fayetteville woman arrested, charged for ‘recruiting’ minor into prostitution
- Raleigh police investigating shooting at motel