North Carolina Senate Race: Tillis vs. Cunningham

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With election day fast approaching, CBS 17’s sister station WNCT spoke with U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham about their campaigns.

The interviews touched on many topics, including schools and COVID-19, and how education is being affected by the pandemic.

9OYS Senate Race: U.S. Senator Thom Tillis

9OYS Senate Race: U.S. Senate Candidate Cal Cunningham (D)

