North Carolina voter turnout hits 75 percent

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s voter turnout has hit 75 percent as absentee and provisional ballots are still being certified in the week following the election.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections provided updated voter numbers early Friday.

As of 5 a.m., the Board of Elections said 1,001,300 absentee mail-in ballots were cast on top of 893,500 ballots cast on Election Day.

A total of 3,626,987 ballots were cast at one-stop early voting sites.

NCBOE said 40,766 provisional ballots were cast.

The 75 percent voter turnout for the 2020 general election tops the turnout from the previous three.

2008 general election : 4.38 million ballots cast from 6.27 million registered voters – 69 percent turnout

: 4.38 million ballots cast from 6.27 million registered voters – 69 percent turnout 2012 general election : 4.54 million ballots cast from 6.66 million registered voters – 68 percent turnout

: 4.54 million ballots cast from 6.66 million registered voters – 68 percent turnout 2016 general election: 4.77 million ballots cast from 6.92 million registered voters – 69 percent turnout

So far, absentee mail-in ballots make up 18 percent of all ballots cast in North Carolina in 2020.

In 2016, just 4 percent of ballots cast were absentee mail-ins while the percent sat at 5 for the 2012 and 2008 general elections.