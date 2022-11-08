RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As voters are still in the process of choosing their newest U.S. Senator, North Carolina voters have already begun making a statement to the rest of the nation Tuesday about the direction of their purple state.

In the highest-profile race on North Carolina ballots, Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is facing Democratic former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

They were vying to replace Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican who declined to seek a fifth term.

The final CBS 17/Emerson College poll released last week showed Budd as the choice of 50 percent of respondents to 45 for Beasley.

Budd held a lead heading into Election Day among voters in all age groups except those 18-to-34, who favored Beasley by a margin of 54-39.

The race is being viewed as a referendum on former President Donald Trump, who in 2020, won the state by just 1.3 percentage points — his smallest margin of victory among the states he carried.

Trump endorsed Budd — a 51-year-old gun store owner who grew up in the Davie County town of Advance and was elected to the U.S. House in 2016. The former President even came to the state in September to stamp on his behalf.

Former President Barack Obama, meanwhile, endorsed Beasley — a 56-year-old former Cumberland County public defender who was elected to the state Court of Appeals in 2008, was appointed to the Supreme Court four years later and was appointed chief justice in 2019 by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The two candidates differed greatly in their approaches to such key issues as crime, the economy, abortion and health care.

Attacks on Beasley during the campaign accused her of being soft on crime, particularly during her tenure on the state Supreme Court, or of wanting to defund the police — claims Beasley denied and disputed.

Beasley, in turn, attacked Budd for supporting a bill that would outlaw abortion nationwide and for voting against a bill in the House that would have capped the monthly cost of insulin at $35 per vial. Budd’s campaign said such a move would have done nothing to actually lower those costs.

