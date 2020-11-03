Officials in Nash and Franklin counties prepare for Election Day

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a busy day before Election Day for county election boards.

They had to ensure all voting equipment was in place and working. The COVID-19 pandemic led to additional steps, deep cleanings and distributing personal protective equipment.

In Nash and Franklin counties, the board of elections directors said they’re ready.

The Franklin County Board of Elections meeting looked a bit different Monday night — shields were in place and masks were on. One board member who couldn’t wear a mask, participated via a computer.

“We’re going to go with the civilian absentees first,” Michelle Chavis, the director, said.

The focus remained the same, reviewing absentee ballots. In order to be counted, the information on the envelope has to be complete.

Then they’re scanned, ready to be counted on Tuesday. About 400 of the absentee ballots have come in since their last meeting, which was last week.

“For one-stop we had to get larger facilities but the outcome was tremendous. People have been voting like I’ve never seen before,” Chavis said.

Chavis has worked in the field for more than 15 years. This is her first at the helm for an election.

She said she stopped by all 18 polling sites Monday to ensure every machine works and PPE is in place. They’ve also hired a company to clean.

“The company that we contracted are actually on the grounds now decontaminating all of our sites now,” Chavis said.

And every vote will matter, she said.

To put it in perspective, back in 2016 in Franklin County, President Trump received about 54% of the vote while Secretary of State Clinton received 42%. The difference was about 3,500 votes.

In Nash County, it came down to just 84 votes — less than two tenths of a percent.

“That was really close. Yes, it is very important that everybody do their part,” Lori Alford, a Nash County voter said.

“I hope everything is kinda calm,” said Nash County voter Kendra Marshman.

The Nash County Board of Elections Director said he believed things would go smoothly and hopes to head home around 10 p.m.