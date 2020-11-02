Orange County voting location might close over Black Lives Matter flags

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – State election officials say voters in an Orange County town may lose their town hall as a future site to cast ballots unless leaders take down Black Lives Matter flags hanging above the building’s entrance.

A statement from the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday says it’s too late to shut down Carrboro Town Hall’s polling place for Tuesday’s election.

But the board said if the town doesn’t take the four flags down, the state will take steps to make sure Town Hall isn’t used for voting again.

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle said through a spokeswoman that she would wait until Wednesday to discuss the town’s decision to keep the flags flying.