Organization helps 1,000 NC inmates register to vote ahead of upcoming election

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – With the presidential candidates neck-in-neck in the polls in North Carolina, every vote is critical.

That’s why a local organization is working to make sure everyone is registered to vote, which includes inmates.

In North Carolina, inmates can vote as long as they are not serving time for a felony conviction.

If inmates are awaiting trial or if they are serving time for a misdemeanor conviction, they are still eligible to vote.

“This is their right and it needs to be explained,” said Kate Fellman, founder and executive director of You Can Vote.

You Can Vote is an organization in the Triangle that educates citizens and helps people register to vote.

Fellman said there are a lot of barriers that keep inmates from voting.

In some jails, inmates cannot receive mail-in ballots and sometimes the jail administration does not realize inmates can vote.

“It’s something that we sort of forget about and we don’t want to forget about those eligible voters who aren’t physically able to go access their right to vote,” Fellman said.

This year, You Can Vote has worked with eight county jails in North Carolina and helped inmates register to vote and send in their mail in their ballots.

But in the midst of COVID-19, Fellman said its created a whole other barrier they have had to work around because they are not able to meet with the inmates in person.

“At some facilities, we are doing Zoom calls into the housing units so that we can do our explanation and then the deputies are passing out and collecting the registration forms,” Fellman said.

Even with the pandemic, they have still been able to register more than 1,000 inmates to vote. Sixty-three of the inmates the organization has helped register to vote are from the Durham County Detention Facility.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said You Can Vote has been helping inmates register to vote in Durham County since 2016.

“It really has been uplifting for some of these detainees who didn’t think they would be out in time to vote,” Birkhead said. “This election is so critical. Every vote really does count.”

According to an open records request filed by North Carolina Health News, only 20 inmates in North Carolina voted in the 2018 national election.

But this year, more inmates are expected to vote as more than 1,000 have registered in recent months.