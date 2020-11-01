Pence campaigns to enthusiastic crowd at Wilson County rally

ELM CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — With just a few days left before the election, Vice President Mike Pence made his way back to North Carolina on Saturday to campaign in Wilson County.

Pence stepped off of Air Force Two and began sprinting to an enthusiastic crowd waiting for him on the tarmac at the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport.

“It’s on North Carolina, and the road to victory goes right through the Tar Heel State,” Pence said to a crowd of several hundred supporters.

“We need the people of this freedom loving state to do what they did in 2016. On November 3rd, we need North Carolina to show America that this is Trump Country,” he added.

Pence also painted a grim picture of what he believes a Biden presidency would look like.

“Men and women of North Carolina, I really think the choice we face this Tuesday, is a choice between a Trump boom and a Biden depression,” he said.

Joshua Jones told CBS 17 he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016. But in this election, he already has.

“In 2016, I was very confused,” Jones said about his decision back then. “Just growing up in a Democratic environment, I was basically just told to vote for what I was surrounded by and what I was hearing.”

When asked what changed his mind, Jones explained, “He’s [Trump] done a lot for the Black community, HBCU’s, and unemployment rates for Blacks.”

During his speech, Pence promised support for law enforcement.

“When violence broke out in our cities this summer, we launched Operation Legend. It’s already seen to the arrest of more than 2,500 violent offenders in cities across America,” Pence said when referring to the protests and riots that were sparked by the death of George Floyd.

He later added, “We’re going to support law enforcement and we’re going to support our African-American communities.”

Pence also made another campaign stop in Elizabeth City on Saturday. He will be in Boone on Sunday.