Philadelphia mayor: President Trump needs to ‘put his big boy pants on and acknowledge that he lost’

PHILADELPHIA (WNCN) – As votes continue to be counted Friday afternoon in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney had choice words for President Donald Trump.

Kenney spoke as Joe Biden took a lead over Trump in Pennsylvania earlier Friday.

As of 1 p.m., Biden holds a 12,390 vote lead.

Kenney, a Democrat, was asked about the president’s claims of voter fraud.

“I think frankly what the president needs to do is put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner. Just as Jimmy Carter did. Just as George H.W. Bush did. And frankly, just as Al Gore did,” Kenney said.

The mayor said despite the president “spewing” claims of fraud, the White House has not produced “one iota” of evidence to backup those claims.

As for when Pennsylvania will finish counting ballots, election officials there said they would be “done when we’re done.”

The presidential race is still too close to call in Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia.

Trump still leads in North Carolina where vote totals have not changed since Wednesday morning.

“