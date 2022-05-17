RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you registered to vote in North Carolina’s primary elections today but don’t know where to go to cast your ballot?

The North Carolina Board of Elections has a tool to help with that.

This website from the elections board pinpoints your polling place based on your home address.

Among the high-profile races across the state:

— The Republican primary for the state’s open seat in the U.S. Senate with U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former Congressman Mark Walker and former Gov. Pat McCrory as the front-runners.

— The GOP race for Congress in the 13th District being led by political novice Bo Hines and attorney Kelly Daughtry.

— And the Democrats’ race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. David Price in the 4th District with state Sen. Valerie Foushee, American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken and Durham Commissioner Nida Allam leading the way.

Polls will be open until 7:30 p.m. Remember, you don’t have to show photo identification to vote — but if you haven’t registered by now, you can’t cast a ballot.