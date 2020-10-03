Political experts say President Trump’s hospital admission is ‘shocking, surprising’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many are asking what happens next with the presidential race as Election Day is just over a month away.

President Donald Trump was admitted to the hospital Friday soon after officials announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s shocking and surprising to everyone and however you feel about President Trump, it’s always of concern when the chief executive, whoever it is, is in a health situation that’s quite uncertain,” said Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst with John Locke Foundation.

President Trump’s team said he’s expected to be at Walter Reed Medical Center for a few days. At this point, there will be no transfer of power from President Trump, according to the White House.

“It has been very much a whirlwind of the past 24 hours in terms of political news,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, political scientist at Catawba College.

Experts said that no matter the political party, the White House doesn’t tend to disclose the true severity of a president’s condition.

As Trump quarantines, his campaigning will look different.

“President Trump is an in-person campaigner, he likes to have the rallies, he feeds off those rallies,” said Kokai.

Experts said the COVID-19 diagnosis could cause the president to lose political points as critics argue he didn’t take the virus seriously enough.

“What might be interesting is to see what kind of reaction the Republicans give to the concerns of things like wearing masks, taking precautions,” said Bitzer. “The timing could not be worse, but certainly the health of the president takes priority over the political dynamics of this last month of any campaign.”

In North Carolina, more than 320,000 people have already submitted their ballots.

“There are a number of people who have already cast their ballots before they knew anything about this,” said Kokai.

Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning. Analysts said his moves will also be worth watching.

“It certainly throws a new wrinkle into this election and from some of the things we’ve been discussing, it’ll be very interesting to see what happens,” said Kokai.

