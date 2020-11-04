Polls close across majority of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The polls have closed across much of North Carolina on Election Day.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday evening to extend voting at six precincts after each polling site experienced interruptions in voting.

The longest extension was 45 minutes for a site in Sampson County. That means the state can’t publicly report any statewide results until 8:15 p.m.

State elections officials said in a news release last week that if hours are extended at any polls, they wouldn’t publicly post any results until all polls are closed.