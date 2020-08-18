Postmaster general to delay operational changes until after 2020 election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy released a statement Tuesday saying he is suspending operational changes until after the 2020 election.

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”

DeJoy said USPS ready to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall.

He also listed the following points:

Retail hours at Post Offices will not change.

Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.

No mail processing facilities will be closed.

And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.

DeJoy will appear Friday before the Senate to testify about the uproar over mail delivery disruptions.

Lawmakers and others are warning the changes could imperil the November election.

President Donald Trump has denied he is trying to slow-walk the mail, but the administration is scrambling to respond to the public outcry.

House lawmakers prepared an emergency vote for Saturday to halt the changes.

DeJoy took control of the agency in June and swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations and raising alarms among workers.

DeJoy is a Trump ally and a major Republican donor.

