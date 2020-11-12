Preparations underway for potential recounts in close NC races

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Preparations are underway for potential recounts in close races as the deadline arrives Thursday for remaining mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to arrive at county election offices.

County election boards have met throughout the week to process outstanding ballots as they’ve arrived. Several races, including for chief justice of the state Supreme Court, remain too close to call.

As of Thursday afternoon, Republican Paul Newby led Democrat Cheri Beasley by 813 votes out of more than 5.3 million cast in that race.

“It does look like we’re going to be well within the margin for a recount. So, we’re getting ready on our end for the recount,” said state Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley. He said the party is “bringing in recount experts and attorneys. We’re working closely with the RNC and working with Justice Newby’s campaign to make sure we’re ready to go for that.”

He said it’s still possible the state attorney general’s race could also go to a recount. Incumbent Josh Stein (D) led Republican Jim O’Neill by 13,752 votes as of Thursday afternoon.

Under North Carolina law, a candidate in a statewide race can demand a recount when the margin is within 0.5 percent or 10,000 votes, whichever is less.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said that request must be made by noon on Nov. 17. The agency said requests for recounts in races under the jurisdiction of county boards of elections have to be made by 5 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Whatley said some General Assembly races may also be subject to a recount. In races that are not statewide, the difference between candidates must be 1 percent or less of the total votes cast in that race, according to NCSBE.

County election boards will meet Friday to certify their results. The state board will finalize that process on Nov. 24.

“The candidates, the campaign and the respective political parties will do what they are allowed to do to ensure that every eligible vote is counted,” said state Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin. “The process is further solidified as trusted and trustworthy.”

If a recount is requested, all ballots scanned by a machine would go through that process again. Any ballots rejected by a machine would be recounted by a four-person bipartisan team.

If that first recount leads to a different candidate becoming the apparent winner, the apparent loser at that point can request a second recount “by hand and eye” in a sample of precincts. If there is no change in the apparent winner, the candidate who asked for the original recount can still request a second recount within 24 hours of the first recount occurring. It would be done “on a hand-to-eye basis in a sample of precincts,” under state law.