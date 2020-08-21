President Donald Trump to visit Asheville area on Monday

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – President Donald Trump will visit Mills River in western North Carolina on Monday as the RNC kicks off in Charlotte.

Trump will visit a Farmers to Families Food Box program site and deliver remarks on his administration’s support for American farmers and families through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The president will tour Flavor First Growers and Packers, an organization that partners with Baptists on Mission to build the Farmers to Families Food Boxes and see how the boxes are packaged and placed into refrigerated trucks and then delivered to families in need.

Following the tour, he will deliver remarks outside.

This will be Trump’s 11th visit to North Carolina as president.

He visited the Triangle on July 27 where he toured a Morrisville biotech company helping create a COVID-19 vaccine.