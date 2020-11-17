President-elect Biden will receive national security briefing on Tuesday

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will receive a national security briefing on Tuesday, according to their official schedule.
A source close to the transition team told NewsNation that the briefing will be conducted by former U.S. government officials because “ascertainment” has not been obtained by the General Services Administration.
RELATED: Your Local Election HQ
Earlier on Monday, Biden warned of “dire consequences” if President Donald Trump and his administration refused to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.
“More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” Biden told reporters during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Rocky Mount police investigating after man found shot to death inside vehicle next to park
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Xylem and CarMax are hiring
- Brewery teams up with Waffle House to offer ‘Bacon & Kegs’ beer
- NC Discount Tire employee randomly killed during standoff identified by police
- Amazon is starting Black Friday sales early – here’s what they plan to offer
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now