President Trump appears at RNC in Charlotte ahead of scaled-down event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump stopped by the scaled-down Republican National Convention in Charlotte Monday to thank supporters, as some of his critics prepared to counter this week’s events with a virtual convention of their own.

Following the formal roll call of the states, President Trump spoke at the convention, attacking Democratic nominee Joe Biden and taking shots at North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

“To be honest with you, I felt an obligation to be here. You have a governor who’s in a total shutdown mood,” Trump said.

Earlier this year, Trump had called for a convention with thousands of people in attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When it became clear Cooper’s administration would not approve an event on that scale, Trump moved events to Jacksonville, Fla.

He ultimately canceled those plans amid concerns about the spread of the virus in Florida and the difficulty in coordinating the logistics for the event with just weeks to get ready.

After discussions with the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources, the party pared down the number of attending delegates to 336, which carried out the party’s official business, including nominating Trump for a second term.

“Because we have to win. This is the most important election in the history of our lifetimes,” Trump said.

Charles Hellwig, who was a delegate at the Republicans’ 2016 convention had planned to attend as a delegate again in Charlotte this year before the pandemic changed those plans.

“We’re fired up. I wish I was in Charlotte and we were having a big celebration this week with all our friends from across the country. But, the fact that we’re not isn’t going to change what happens in November,” he said.

In a conference call with reporters Monday, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez focused on Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate increased in July to 8.5 percent from 7.6 percent in June, the state Department of Commerce reported Friday.

“People have paid with their jobs, their savings and even their lives because Trump refused to listen to the experts,” Perez said. “You won’t hear Donald Trump ask the question that Ronald Reagan once asked, ‘Are you better off now than you were four years ago?’ because for North Carolinians the answer to that question is a resounding no.”

Democrats are getting some help from Republicans in making their case against Trump.

On Monday morning, the Biden campaign released a list of more than two dozen Republican members of Congress endorsing Joe Biden, including some who spoke during last week’s Democratic National Convention.

“It’s just part of the game they’re putting out and trying to create some false momentum because Biden really has none,” said Hellwig.

Former North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Bob Orr, a Republican, is also backing Biden.

He’s helped organize the Convention on Founding Principles, which was originally meant to function as an in-person convention in Charlotte to take place the same time as the RNC.

Orr determined in 2016 he could not support Trump.

“Clearly, it was a collection of things. But, I would say the tipping point was when he made those derogatory remarks about Sen. John McCain, a distinguished American,” he said.

The Convention on Founding Principles will take place mostly remotely and be broadcast online Monday through Thursday night while the RNC broadcasts its convention.

The Convention on Founding Principles features speakers such as CNN host S.E. Cupp, former FBI Director James Comey, and former Republican Congressman David Jolly as well as Orr.

“There needed to be a counter message, not from the Democrats, but from Republicans and conservatives who felt that he had no concept of the kind of governing principles that we believed in,” Orr said. “The speakers are all going to be talking about the failure of Donald Trump and the failure of his administration to live up to and in many cases just downright trample those principles.”

