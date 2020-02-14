President Trump holding rally in Charlotte on March 2

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a “Keep America Great” campaign rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump is coming back to North Carolina.

On Friday, Trump’s campaign announced a March 2 rally in Charlotte.

The president was just in Charlotte on Feb. 7.

His visit comes the day before Super Tuesday. North Carolina has gained the attention of Trump and presidential candidates on the Democratic side with Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg making stops this week.

Trump will hold a “Keep America Great Rally” at Bojangles Coliseum starting at 7 p.m.

The coliseum is located at 2700 East Independence Blvd.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the event is general admission – however you must sign up for two tickets.

More headlines from CBS17.com: