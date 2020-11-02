President Trump speaks in Fayetteville amid final push before Election Day

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — President Donald Trump cast doubt in advance on Tuesday’s election results on the final full day of campaigning ahead of an election conclusion that could have consequences for the U.S. for years to come.

After the president threatened legal action on Sunday to stop vote counting in some crucial states such as Pennsylvania, his campaign released a statement on Monday accusing Democrats of trying to “subvert state deadlines for receiving and counting ballots.”

If Pennsylvania ballot counting takes several days, as is allowed, Trump charged on Monday that “cheating can happen like you have never seen. ”

At the same time, revealing some of his reelection concern, Trump told supporters at a North Carolina rally that he “could lose” distant Wisconsin, a battleground state he carried four years ago.

Trump was spending the final day sprinting through five rallies, from North Carolina to Wisconsin. Beyond Ohio, Biden was devoting most of his time to Pennsylvania, where a win would leave Trump with an exceedingly narrow path.

Trump’s stop in Fayetteville comes after he canceled a scheduled stop there last week over high winds.

In response to Trump’s stop in North Carolina, the Biden campaign released the following statement:

North Carolinians know all too well the consequences of President Trump’s failed presidency: This month, we’ve seen more COVID-19 cases in a single day than ever before — three different times. More than 4,300 North Carolinians have died of COVID-19, more than one million have lost their livelihood, and due to President Trump’s repeated lies and mismanagement, North Carolinians are left without the plan or resources they need to stop the spread of the virus and build back better. Even as his incompetence continues to hurt working families, students, educators and small business owners in North Carolina, President Trump’s only concern is winning this election. North Carolina, you have the power to move past President Trump’s failed presidency — but only if you show up and vote on Tuesday. Visit IWillVote.com/NC to make a plan on when and where you will vote tomorrow, so that together, we can tackle this pandemic,unite and heal this country, and build back better.

More than 93 million votes have already been cast, through early voting or mail-in ballots, which could lead to delays in tabulation. Trump has spent months claiming without evidence that the votes would be ripe for fraud while refusing to guarantee that he would honor the election result.