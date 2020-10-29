President Trump targeting rural voters in recent NC campaign stops

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than a week before Election Day, President Trump will be back in North Carolina to hold a rally at the Fayetteville Regional Airport on Thursday.

Trump and his team have been crisscrossing North Carolina in recent weeks; making stops in Lumberton, Gastonia, Selma, and Wilmington.

“He’s decided to go to the places where he’s gonna get an enthusiastic crowd, where he’s gonna get a better welcome, and where he knows he should be able to get more votes,” said Andrew Taylor, a professor of political science N.C. State University.

Taylor tells CBS 17 Trump’s campaign trail shows a pattern of trying to win rural voters. He explained, “A crucial community and group that Trump won last time, that I think he believes is critical to his success again, are sort of white, middle class, non-college-educated voters,”

David McClennan is a professor of political science at Meredith College in Raleigh. He says, “Because he [Trump] knows the urban areas tend to vote democratic, [his goal] is to try and get as many votes out of the rural parts of the state as he can. He’s trying to squeeze every possible vote from those areas.”

Fayetteville is a mecca of active military, veterans, and rural voters.

McClennan says Trum’s rally there on Thursday is a push to get their support.

“President Trump did very well with military voters in 2016. And even though he’s had some rockiness with the military since then, I think he wants a strong turnout, particularly among enlisted.”

He added, “It is a battle between whether the turnout from the rural areas of North Carolina is going to be particularly strong, or the turnout from the urban areas will be strong. That will determine who wins North Carolina.”