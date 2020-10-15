President Trump to hold rally in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– President Donald Trump is planning to hold a campaign rally on Thursday in Greenville.

The rally is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Pitt-Greenville Airport and doors will open at 10 a.m.

Trump’s visit will come 13 days after he and First Lady Melania Trump testes positive for the coronavirus on October 2.

The White House doctor said the president is no longer at risk of transmitting the virus, as Trump plans to resume campaign rallies.

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris was scheduled to make stops in Asheville and Charlotte on Thursday. Her in-person visit was canceled after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

In a warning to attendees in Greenville, the president’s campaign said, ““By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”