President Trump wins North Carolina, CBS News says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump has won North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes, CBS News reported Friday.

The race was called by CBS News more than a week after Election Day due to absentee and provisional ballots being certified and counted.

On Noc. 7, President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner after no path for victory was found for Trump in Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona – giving Biden 290 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press.

North Carolina was one of the final states to be called in the presidential race.

Also Friday, CBS News called the presidential race in Georgia for Biden.