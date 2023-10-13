CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A candidate running for Cary Town Council formally filed a request Friday for a runoff election, according to a representative from Wake County.

They said Rachel Marie Jordan, who is in the running to represent Cary’s District D, sent the request to the Wake County Board of Elections.

“If no candidate receives a majority, I, Rachel Jordan, am officially requesting a run-off to be held on November 7 in Town of Cary Council District D,” Jordan wrote in the request.

A representative from Wake County told CBS 17 that its board of elections will take up the request after their canvass on Tuesday.

To receive the majority, a candidate would have to receive more than 50% of the votes.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the results are as follows:

Candidate Votes Percent SARIKA BANSAL 2,256 48.67% RACHEL MARIE JORDAN 1,294 27.92% RYAN DALE EADES 1,082 23.34% 100% reporting

