RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Charles Francis says Raleigh is ready for change and he wants to bring focus and direction to the City Council.

“Let’s send a message to the world that regardless of race, language, gender or whether you are native or new to Raleigh, you are welcome in our home, our Raleigh,” Francis said.

Francis stopped by the CBS 17 studios ahead of the election to speak with Russ Bowen and the Triangle Business Journal’s Sougata Mukherjee.

The City of Raleigh’s municipal elections will be held Oct. 8.

Early voting locations are open.

