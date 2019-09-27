RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Justin Sutton wants to bring transparency and accountability to Raleigh’s governing bodies.

He says as mayor, he would bring comprehensive municipal policies to rebuild and rebrand our city’s infrastructure while facilitating steady growth for a robust local economy.

Sutton says Raleigh also needs young leaders to emerge to help the city move forward.

Sutton stopped by the CBS 17 studios ahead of the election to speak with Russ Bowen and the Triangle Business Journal’s Sougata Mukherjee.

The City of Raleigh’s municipal elections will be held Oct. 8.

Early voting locations are open.

