Mary Ann Balwin

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Mary Ann Baldwin says she wants Raleigh to be an inclusive, affordable city that is also a leader in innovative housing solutions.

Baldwin served on the Raleigh City Council for more than a decade – first being elected in 2007.

Baldwin stopped by the CBS 17 studios ahead of the election to speak with Russ Bowen and the Triangle Business Journal’s Sougata Mukherjee about their platform.

The City of Raleigh’s municipal elections will be held Oct. 8.

Early voting locations are open.

More on the Raleigh mayoral election: