RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Zainab Baloch says she doesn’t want to be a politician but a public servant.

Baloch grew up in Raleigh after her parents migrated to the U.S. more than 35 years ago.

Baloch says she is part of a movement to bring moral solutions to Raleigh.

“We need new moral approaches. Not the same old solutions,” Baloch’s campaign site says. “Public office is about public service, not power.”

The City of Raleigh’s municipal elections will be held Oct. 8.

Early voting locations are open.

