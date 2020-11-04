Raleigh police say downtown protest is ‘unlawful’ as demonstrators throw fireworks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said protesters are throwing fireworks in downtown as they march near the Capitol.

Police said the “assembly is now being declared unlawful.”

A CBS 17 crew on scene witnessed at least one arrest at S. Wilmington and E. Martin streets.

Dozens are marching in downtown Raleigh Tuesday night as results from the election are released.

Multiple Election Day protests were announced in the days leading up to Tuesday.

