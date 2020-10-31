Record-setting early voting period ends in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Early in-person voting is ending in North Carolina, where records have been smashed by those who preferred not to vote at their Election Day precincts.

Early voting sites in all 100 counties were closing as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

More than 4.3 million state residents had voted as of late Friday, compared to about 3.1 million early votes recorded for the entire 2016 general election.

Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, and Vice President Mike Pence scheduled campaign events in the state on Saturday.

Registered voters can still vote in person on Tuesday or postmark their mail-in ballots by that day.