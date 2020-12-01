Rep. Mark Walker announces run for US Senate in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican Rep. Mark Walker announced on Tuesday he will run for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

Walker, who currently represents North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, made the announcement via a YouTube video that included a statement from former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Clarence Henderson also endorses Walker’s run in the video. Henderson took part in the historic 1960 sit-in the Woolworth’s in Greensboro.

“I’m running for the United States Senate because serving others is my life and I have the experience to fight and win in Washington,” Walker said in the video.

The congressman also says he is proud of his record “taking on the radicals as well as the establishment.

“Washington has lost its mind. Job-killing regulations. Green New Deal. Defund the police and our military. Seriously?” Walker said.

Sen. Richard Burr (R) currently holds the seat in the Senate. He announced in July 2016 that he would not seek re-election.

Walker could face stiff competition in the primaries as rumors swirl around other potentially running for the seat – such as President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

Walker lives in Greensboro and serves a Baptist minister.