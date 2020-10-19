Sen. Kamala Harris returning to NC this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Kamala Harris will return to North Carolina this week as Joe Biden and President Donald Trump enter the final two full weeks of their campaigns.

Harris will be in Asheville and Charlotte on Wednesday. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will campaign in Wilmington and Greenville on Tuesday.

Further details on their events were not immediately available.

Both candidates have made North Carolina a priority as Election Day nears – making multiple stops in the state over the last several weeks.

Biden was in Durham on Sunday for an early-voting event. A Democrat has not won in a presidential race in North Carolina since Barack Obama in 2008.

Meanwhile, Trump was in Nevada on Sunday, making a rare visit to church before a fundraiser and an evening rally in Carson City.

Once considered a battleground, Nevada has not swung for a Republican presidential contender since 2004.

Trump and Biden are preparing to face off at Belmont University on Thursday. NBC’s Kristen Welker will serve as the debate’s moderator, asking questions about fighting COVID-19, race, climate change and national security.

As of Sunday night, at least 28 million Americans have already cast ballots either by mail or in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. The record-shattering figure is being driven in part by concerns about crowds at polling sites on Election Day during the coronavirus pandemic.