Sen. Tills says he ‘fell short’ by not wearing a mask while attending president’s RNC speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Some have raised concerns over the lack of face coverings and social distancing at the final night of the Republican National Convention.

More than 1,500 people attended President Donald Trump’s speech outside the White House Thursday night.

Among those in attendance was North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis.

Tillis tweeted a photo of him wearing a mask at the event, but later in the evening, a video showed him not wearing a mask during the president’s speech.

This is an image on @CNN from last night calling attention to the fact that few in the crowd were wearing masks. Sen. Tillis is on the left side. @WNCN #ncpol #ncsen pic.twitter.com/IQV8J8mBFc — Michael Hyland (@MichaelWNCN) August 28, 2020

Tillis was not the only person not wearing a mask, as the video shows many people not wearing face coverings.

CBS 17 reached out to Tillis Friday afternoon. Below is a statement from Tillis:

I’ve stressed the importance of mask-wearing throughout this pandemic and have tried to lead by example on this issue, but last night I fell short of my own standard. The difference between Cal Cunningham and I is that I can accept responsibility for my actions, while he lies and makes excuses for his, like how he has misused taxpayer dollars for his own personal gain and broke his promise not to raise taxes on hardworking North Carolinians. Senator Thom Tillis