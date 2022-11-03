RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Students at Shaw and St. Augustine’s universities led a march to the polls Thursday as data shows low turnout among younger voters so far during early voting.

Students from the two historically Black universities came together to try to motivate their peers as Election Day approaches Nov. 8.

With both schools’ bands playing, a crowd walked from Shaw’s campus to the community center at John Chavis Memorial Park, one of Wake County’s 15 early voting sites.

“A lot of people my age feel like their vote doesn’t count,” said Zachary Barco, student body president at St. Augustine’s. “Specifically, this election right now is going to have more of a general effect on their everyday lives rather than a presidential election, which will have an effect on them as well. But, this is going to have more of an immediate effect on them and trying to get them to understand those repercussions.”

According to an analysis of early voting data by Catawba College political expert Michael Bitzer, Millennial and Generation-Z voters (under age 41) account for 39 percent of all registered voters in North Carolina but only 15 percent of all votes cast so far during early voting.

Bitzer also found the average age of voters turning out is about 60. Almost two-thirds of all who have voted so far are Baby Boomers and older.

“We’re letting the older generation speak for us. But, at the same time too, their vote or what they believe in, what their voting towards may not be catering to us as well,” said Robert Sheppard III, a student at Shaw.

Barco said he voted on the first day of in-person early voting two weeks ago and hopes to serve as an example to his peers.

“They feel like their votes really don’t matter. So, we’re showing them that our power is real, specifically as Black voters,” he said.

In a poll released earlier this week by CBS 17, Emerson College and The Hill, voters weighed in on what issues matter most to them.

For voters age 18-34, 44 percent of them said the economy is the issue that’s most important in determining their vote. Abortion access was next at 18 percent, followed by healthcare at 10 percent and threats to democracy at 7 percent.

“A lot of my peers feel like voting is not important. But, voting is important to me, especially as a Black woman,” said Ariana White, a student at St. Augustine’s. “I want to be an example and I want to stress to my peers how important voting is, just like my family did to me.”

In the poll, voters 18-34 said they prefer Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley over Republican candidate Ted Budd by a margin of 54-39. However, Budd leads in all other age groups. Overall, the poll shows he’s leading Beasley 50-45.

As of Thursday morning, about 21 percent of all registered voters (almost 1.6 million people) had already cast their ballots, according to the NC State Board of Elections. In-person early voting continues through Saturday. Election Day itself is Nov. 8.