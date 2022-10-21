RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Election officials are urging people to keep an eye out for incorrect information on third-party mailed flyers after multiple reports this week.

The first was mailer sent out by the Voter Education Network, which appears to tell voters if they participated in 2018 and 2020.

Except, the North Carolina State Board of Elections says they have reports that the information is wrong for some people, prompting increased calls during an already busy time for election officials.

“To have something like this swirling and causing concern to voters is difficult, but we’re glad voters are reaching out to us,” state elections director Karen Brinson Bell said. “We weren’t the ones who sent the mailings and they’re out there. So, our first response is to make sure that voters know where to get the accurate source of information.”

CBS 17 has reached out to the Voter Education Network, an independent political committee started this month, and is waiting to hear back.

With multiple reports this week, Brinson Bell wants to stress voters trust county and state election information online for the most accurate information.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections website is NCSBE.GOV

“We’d like to think that these are just innocent mistakes that happen, it’s unfortunate, because it’s done no good for the voter and it certainly has done no good for that organization if they’ve sent out inaccurate information,” Brinson Bell said.

Another example has been reported in Wayne County from a mailer sent by the NCGOP with polling information from 2020.

“They’re getting information from another source that is incorrect but than our data, our information is correct and different from what they got in the mail and so you can imagine how that can be confusing,” Wayne County Board of Elections deputy director Nicholas Sullivan said.

The North Carolina Republican Party said they are fixing the issue.

“This unfortunate typographical error is being corrected and new mailers with accurate 2022 dates and locations are being mailed out,” Spokesperson Jeff Moore said.

Meanwhile, the Wake County Board of Elections said they have not received any misinformation claims from mailed flyers.