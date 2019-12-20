State Board of Elections approves 2020 presidential candidates

RALEIGH, N.C.– The State Board of Elections on Friday signed off on the 2020 presidential primary candidates nominated by North Carolina’s five recognized political parties – Constitution, Democratic, Green, Libertarian and Republican.

The State Board also voted unanimously to add Joe Walsh and Bill Weld to the ballot for the Republican presidential primary after requests were made by those campaigns.

In North Carolina, the State Board has the authority to place additional candidates on the ballot if at least three Board members find that the individual is “generally advocated and recognized in the news media throughout the United States or in North Carolina as candidates for the nomination by that party.”

The 2020 primary election is March 3.

The following are candidates from the five recognized political parties that will appear on primary ballots:

Constitution Party of North Carolina:

Don Blankenship

Charles Kraut

North Carolina Democratic Party:

Michael Bennet

Joseph F. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Julian Castro

John K. Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

Green Party of North Carolina

Howie Hawkins

Libertarian Party of North Carolina

Max Abramson

Ken Armstrong

Dan Berhman

Kenneth Blevins

Souraya Faas

Erik Gerhardt

Jedidiah Hill

Jacob Hornberger

Jo Jorgenson

Adam Kokesh

John McAffee

James Orlando Ogle

Steve Richey

Kim Ruff

Vermin Supreme

Arvin Vohra

Republican Party of North Carolina

Donald J. Trump

Joe Walsh

Bill Weld

