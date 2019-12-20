State Board of Elections approves 2020 presidential candidates

RALEIGH, N.C.– The State Board of Elections on Friday signed off on the 2020 presidential primary candidates nominated by North Carolina’s five recognized political parties – Constitution, Democratic, Green, Libertarian and Republican.
The State Board also voted unanimously to add Joe Walsh and Bill Weld to the ballot for the Republican presidential primary after requests were made by those campaigns.
In North Carolina, the State Board has the authority to place additional candidates on the ballot if at least three Board members find that the individual is “generally advocated and recognized in the news media throughout the United States or in North Carolina as candidates for the nomination by that party.”
The 2020 primary election is March 3.
The following are candidates from the five recognized political parties that will appear on primary ballots:
Constitution Party of North Carolina:
- Don Blankenship
- Charles Kraut
North Carolina Democratic Party:
- Michael Bennet
- Joseph F. Biden
- Michael R. Bloomberg
- Cory Booker
- Pete Buttigieg
- Julian Castro
- John K. Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
Green Party of North Carolina
Howie Hawkins
Libertarian Party of North Carolina
- Max Abramson
- Ken Armstrong
- Dan Berhman
- Kenneth Blevins
- Souraya Faas
- Erik Gerhardt
- Jedidiah Hill
- Jacob Hornberger
- Jo Jorgenson
- Adam Kokesh
- John McAffee
- James Orlando Ogle
- Steve Richey
- Kim Ruff
- Vermin Supreme
- Arvin Vohra
Republican Party of North Carolina
- Donald J. Trump
- Joe Walsh
- Bill Weld
- 2 charged with rape, kidnapping after woman found running along Orange County road
- Iowa woman drove over teen because she was Latina, police say
- Police officer donates liver to boy, raises money for his medical bills
- Woman gives kidney to stranger, triggering transplant chain to help save 4 lives
- President Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now