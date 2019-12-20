State Board of Elections approves 2020 presidential candidates

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C.– The State Board of Elections on Friday signed off on the 2020 presidential primary candidates nominated by North Carolina’s five recognized political parties – Constitution, Democratic, Green, Libertarian and Republican.

The State Board also voted unanimously to add Joe Walsh and Bill Weld to the ballot for the Republican presidential primary after requests were made by those campaigns. 

In North Carolina, the State Board has the authority to place additional candidates on the ballot if at least three Board members find that the individual is “generally advocated and recognized in the news media throughout the United States or in North Carolina as candidates for the nomination by that party.”

The 2020 primary election is March 3.

The following are candidates from the five recognized political parties that will appear on primary ballots:

Constitution Party of North Carolina:

  • Don Blankenship
  • Charles Kraut

North Carolina Democratic Party:

  • Michael Bennet
  • Joseph F. Biden
  • Michael R. Bloomberg
  • Cory Booker
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Julian Castro
  • John K. Delaney
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Deval Patrick
  • Bernie Sanders
  • Tom Steyer
  • Elizabeth Warren
  • Marianne Williamson
  • Andrew Yang

Green Party of North Carolina

Howie Hawkins

Libertarian Party of North Carolina

  • Max Abramson
  • Ken Armstrong
  • Dan Berhman
  • Kenneth Blevins
  • Souraya Faas
  • Erik Gerhardt
  • Jedidiah Hill
  • Jacob Hornberger
  • Jo Jorgenson
  • Adam Kokesh
  • John McAffee
  • James Orlando Ogle
  • Steve Richey
  • Kim Ruff
  • Vermin Supreme
  • Arvin Vohra

Republican Party of North Carolina

  • Donald J. Trump
  • Joe Walsh
  • Bill Weld

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss