State Board of Elections tells Carrboro to remove Black Lives Matter flags from town hall

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections has requested the Town of Carrboro to remove Black Lives Matter flags from its town hall that is serving as a one-stop polling place.

A letter dated Oct. 28 sent to Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle and the town council from Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell cites complaints about the flags as the reason behind the request.

The North Carolina Board of Election received a “couple of emailed complaints” about the flags which are affixed to the building located at 301 W Main St.

The Board of Election said it began to contact Town officials about the complaints before hearing from the General Counsel of the Republican Party.

The GOP’s counsel told the Board it had received “numerous additional complaints” about the flags.

That developement led the Board of Elections to request the Town take down the Black Lives Matter flags.

The flags were still up at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29. (Michael Hyland/CBS 17)

“The flags are attached to the front of the one-stop site and therefore could be interpreted as an official endorsement by the board of elections in favor of a particular movement,” Bell said in the letter.

The letter says the early-voting site must allow all voters to cast their ballot without “intimidation or hinrance.”

“As Executive Director of the State Board and the state’s chief elections official, I take seriously the complaint of any voter who may be offended by the presence of this symbol when exercising their right to vote,” Bell wrote.

Carrboro said it was holding an closed emergency town council meeting Thursday morning in response to the Board of Elections’ request.

