Steyer visiting NC, including Barber’s church

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is spending the weekend campaigning in North Carolina.

The wealthy environmental activist made in Durham and Raleigh on Saturday before going Sunday to the Goldsboro church of civil rights leader the Rev. William Barber for an anti-poverty forum.

Saturday’s stops included the North Carolina Central University law school and a Durham housing complex — McDougald Terrace.

Steyer qualified for Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Iowa by hitting polling and donor thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee.

Steyer has pushed proposals on immigration, combating climate change and helping historically black colleges and universities.

