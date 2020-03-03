Super Tuesday: CBS News projects Biden as NC presidential primary winner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest updates in North Carolina’s presidential primary elections. As part of our political pledge to viewers, CBS 17 News is reporting facts and outcomes so our community can make sound choices.

11:25 p.m.

The Associated Press is declaring Deborah Ross the winner of the Democratic primary election in North Carolina’s redrawn 2nd Congressional District.

With 80 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Ross had 70.3 percent of her party’s vote and will face Republican Alan Swain in the general election in November.

The 2nd District changed drastically when it was redone after judges blocked the state’s former congressional map and declared it likely the product of illegal gerrymandering.

Incumbent Republican George Holding said he would not seek re-election because the redrawn map changed the district drastically. The new 2nd District is composed solely of central, southern and western Wake County.

7:45 p.m.

CBS News has projected Joe Biden as the winner of the North Carolina Democratic presidential primary election.

The network also previously called the Virginia race for the former Vice President, giving him two early projected victories on Super Tuesday.

CBS News relied upon early exit polling to make its race call. But it may be a little while longer before the official numbers are released by the state.

The North Carolina Board of Elections extended voting hours to 8 p.m. for one precinct in Bertie County and to 8:10 p.m. for another one in Forsyth County. The board will not post any voting results until all precincts across the state are closed.

7:30 p.m.

10 a.m.

Super Tuesday has arrived for voters in North Carolina.

Voters in 14 U.S. states and one territory are heading to the polls to choose their presidential nominees in their parties.

A handful of candidates came to the state in recent days to rally support for themselves and their parties. Before she dropped out of the race on Monday, Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden came to central North Carolina over the weekend. President Donald Trump visited Charlotte the night before the primaries.

A Meredith College poll of North Carolina voters showed Bernie Sanders as the choice of 19.5 percent of the poll’s respondents, with Biden, the former Vice President, close behind at 17.9 percent and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 17 percent.

Not surprisingly for an incumbent, Trump is leading the Meredith poll for the Republican nomination at more than 87 percent.

This story will be updated throughout the night as results are tabulated.