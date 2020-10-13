Thousands of NC voters wait weeks for absentee ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Weeks from the election, three of North Carolina’s most populous counties are often taking two weeks or more to send absentee ballots out to voters who request them.
The Associated Press analyzed data on absentee ballot requests over a period from Sept. 1, when the state launched an online request portal, through Oct. 5.
AP’s analysis shows that in Wake County, the state’s largest, it took an average of 15 days from when voters requested ballots to when the county printed and mailed out the absentee ballots by mail during that period.
The average processing times during that period for Buncombe and Forsyth counties were 14 days and 11 days.
