Tillis campaign highlights bipartisan response to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The re-election campaign for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis says he’s working with both Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Governor Roy Cooper in the fight against the coronavirus.

The group on Wednesday is launching a digital campaign to highlight his support for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act — which at $2 trillion is the largest economic stimulus package in American history.

That law, which passed the Senate by a 96-0 vote on March 25 before it was signed by Trump two days later, includes $919 million for health care providers in North Carolina, $378 million for the state’s institutions of higher education and $238 million for its airports.

Tillis has also said Cooper’s three-phase plan to gradually reopen the state is in line with the recommended guidance from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, of which he is a member.

He said decisions should be based on state and county data, public safety and the “best long-term interests of our state.”

“I share the urgency of many North Carolinians to get our economy back up and running as soon as possible,” Tillis said in a statement last week. “At the same time, the worst thing that could happen is for us to have a significantly worse second spike that results in more loss of life and forces another shutdown of our economy.”



Tillis faces Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham in the general election in November.