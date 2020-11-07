Live election updates: Vote counting continues across the country as the wait drags on

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — As the remaining ballots are being counted in several battleground states, the path to the U.S. presidency is narrowing Saturday morning, four days after Election Day.

NewsNation will continue to provide live Election 2020 updates as ballots are tallied and states report results. It’s standard practice to continue tabulating votes after Election Day.

At the top of the ticket is the U.S. presidency, all 435 U.S. House seats, 35 U.S. Senate seats and 11 gubernatorial races.

As of Saturday morning, President Donald Trump has 214 Electoral College votes to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 264.

All updates in eastern standard time.

10:36 a.m. Trump falsely tweets he won the election

WASHINGTON — The president tweeted again Saturday morning writing he “won this election, by a lot!”

Twitter quickly added a warning to the president’s tweet that read: “Officials sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”

The Associated Press still has not called the presidential race because it is too early to call. You can read more information about how AP calls races here.

This is not the first time the president has falsely claimed victory. He prematurely claimed victory in several key states, which had not finished counting ballots or been called by The Associated Press, during the early hours of Wednesday.

9:30 a.m. – Trump campaign to speak in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA— President Trump tweeted that a campaign press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. EST Saturday in Philadelphia.

Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Trump did not speak Friday night but Biden delivered remarks in Delaware. Watch Biden’s full remarks from Friday night

7:00 a.m. – The day ahead and where we stand this morning

WASHINGTON — The fourth day of waiting continued Saturday as battleground states counted votes overnight across the country. The delay in producing a verdict can be attributed to high turnout, a massive number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the candidates.

The states that have not been called by the Associated Press are: Georgia, North Carolina, Alaska, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Biden has a lead in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada whereas Trump has the lead in North Carolina and Alaska.

More votes are expected to come down from Pennsylvania on Saturday. There is an intense focus on Pennsylvania, where Biden led Trump by more than 28,000 votes Saturday morning.

Nevada is expected to release another batch of ballots in Las Vegas’ Clark County at noon (ET) on Saturday. The county is expected to be done counting this weekend. It is Nevada’s most populous county, accounting for 75% of the state’s population. As of 7 a.m. ET Biden had a lead of more than 22,000 votes over the president.

In Georgia, Biden had a narrow lead over Trump by a little more than 4,000 votes with 99% of the vote counted.

Trump had a lead of more than 54,00 votes over Biden in Alaska with half of the votes counted.

In North Carolina, the president held a sizable lead over his Democratic challenger by more than 75,000 votes.

Another batch of votes are expected on Saturday at 11 a.m. (ET) in Maricopa County, Arizona. The Associated Press has already called that race to Biden.

While, Trump’s campaign has already called for a recount in Wisconsin, but several closely contested states in the presidential election may re-tally their votes if totals fall within a certain margin. Here are key rules that determine how seven battleground states handle recounts.

1 a.m. – Protests continue in Arizona

PHOENIX — Pro-Trump protesters — some of them carrying rifles and handguns — rallied outside vote-tabulation centers in a few cities around the country Friday night into Saturday morning, responding to Trump’s groundless accusations that the Democrats were trying to steal the election.

Roughly 100 Trump supporters gathered for a third straight day in front of the elections center in Phoenix, where hundreds of workers were processing and counting ballots.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.