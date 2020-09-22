Poll: Did Tillis or Cunningham win Tuesday night’s North Carolina Senate debate?

RALEIGH, N.C. (NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two candidates for U.S. Senate in North Carolina debate the biggest issues of the 2020 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Did incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis do enough to win your support and hold onto his seat?

Did Democrat Cal Cunningham have the big night he hoped for to gain support from enough voters to send him to Washington?

We’re sharing the poll below across the state of North Carolina to see what debate watchers thought of Tuesday’s performances.

The latest NC Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll conducted last week found Tillis and Cunningham just 6 points apart among North Carolina voters.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

Of course, the real vote happens on November 3 when people across the nation head to the ballot box for the general election. The early voting period in North Carolina runs Thursday, October 15 to Saturday, October 31. Dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

If you’d like to see a replay of Tuesday’s debate, you can click here. The on-demand video should be available about an hour following the conclusion of the event.